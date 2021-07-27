-
It appears area contractors are making an effort to protect construction workers at job sites but are those extra measures enough to prevent…
-
The loud noise and vibration of nail guns scare Justice Thompkins but she likes it. The Life Skills senior is shifting her career interest from…
-
The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) plans to spend $2.35 billion on roads and bridges this year. That includes replacing more than 5,600 miles of…
-
Beginning April 29, the ramp from State Route 562, the Norwood Lateral, to southbound I-75 will close. It's part of a highway widening project. The…
-
New details are being released about the next phase of the Banks project along the Ohio river.Phase II A will feature a nine-story building running the…