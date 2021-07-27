-
Joe Nuxhall made baseball history 75 years ago, pitching for the Reds at age 15 in an 18-0 loss to the World Champion St. Louis Cardinals on June 10,…
-
The National Museum of the United States Air Force near Dayton is marking the 75th anniversary of D-Day Thursday. There's a wreath-laying ceremony and…
-
Shortly after midnight on June 6, 1944, more than 13,000 Allied paratroopers dropped into Nazi-occupied France behind the beaches of Normandy, where they…
-
WMKV-FM (89.3) turns back the clock 75 years Thursday to broadcast radio bulletins and news reports about the World War II Normandy invasion on June 6,…
-
On June 6, 1944, a C-53D Skytrooper named D-Day Doll towed gliders carrying reinforcements for troops dropped earlier in the night at Utah Beach.…
-
“Soldiers, Sailors and Airmen of the Allied Expeditionary Force! You are about to embark upon the Great Crusade, toward which we have striven these many…