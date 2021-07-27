-
Ohio will soon be home to the world's largest self-driving vehicle test track. The 540-acre Smart Center facility, near Maysville, will allow smart-car…
-
Gov. John Kasich has signed an executive order opening up any public road around the state for testing for driverless vehicles.The governor’s order…
-
Greater Cincinnati transportation officials want to help drive the future of autonomous and connected vehicles. They are in the early stages of a plan to…
-
In the next month you could start seeing self-driving vehicles in Ohio. The state has been quietly marketing itself to manufacturers as a ready, willing…
-
Just as Uber and Google ramp up testing for driverless cars on public streets, Mercedes-Benz and BMW announced at the Frankfort Auto Show they will…