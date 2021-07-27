-
Three 13-year-olds are under arrest and Cincinnati Police are looking for more after a series of attacks on Latinos in East Price Hill.District 3…
Even on a rainy day you can see the splash of color added to a concrete wall in East Price Hill.What began as a non-profit agency project 18 years ago on…
Price Hill is known for more than just its famous chili; it?'s a neighborhood in the midst of revitalization with renovated homes, young musicians and…
The new Incline Theater in East Price Hill is ready to open. The first performance is scheduled for next week. The $6 million project is being hailed as…
One of Cincinnati?'s oldest neighborhoods, Price Hill, was once praised as the city'?s most popular and distinctive suburb. Commonly divided into East…
The Cincinnati Police investigation of an officer-involved shooting in East Price Hill continues. Detectives are trying to trace where Christian Jackson…
Cincinnati Police didn't have too far to go to begin round one of a crackdown targeting gang members allegedly dealing drugs and guns in East Price…
Cincinnati officials have announced that East Price Hill and Walnut Hills have been selected for this year’s Neighborhood Enhancement Program. The two…