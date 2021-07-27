-
Longtime Hamilton County Commissioner Todd Portune, who is battling cancer, has said he will resign by the end of the year. He would like to choose his…
-
Two weeks ago, Hamilton County commissioner Todd Portune, a Democrat, held a press conference to announce that his cancer was spreading and that he would…
-
The African-American Chamber of Greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year. A lot has changed in the past two…
-
After weeks of bad headlines, low poll numbers and disappointing fundraising, there’s a major shakeup rattling the campaign of the Democratic candidate…
-
Are you aware that the State of Ohio does not have a poet laureate? State Senator Eric Kearney is sponsoring legislation to change this. He joins our…
-
WVXU Political Reporter Howard Wilkinson talks about State Senator Eric Kearney dropping off the Democratic Gubernatorial Ticket with Ed FitzGerald and…
-
Despite owing nearly three-quarters of a million dollars in unpaid state and federal taxes, State Sen. Eric Kearney made it clear Wednesday morning that…
-
This week, WVXU Political Reporter Howard Wilkinson talks about Eric Kearney joining Democrat Ed FitzGerald on his gubernatorial ticket.
-
If old guard Republicans in Hamilton County were the type to use Internet slang, they might be typing “smh” when they see what is going on with their…
-
State Senator Eric Kearney's life is about to get busier. The Cincinnati 9th district Democrat has been officially introduced as gubernatorial candidate…