The Purple People Bridge between Newport and Cincinnati has become an outdoor art gallery this summer. Twenty photographs from local middle and high…
FotoFocus's 2019 exhibit, AutoUpdate: Photography in the Electronic Age, features 44 regional artists on display at the Carnegie now through November 16.…
As part of this year's FotoFocus Biennial, Cincinnati's Skirball Museum is featuring the work of local photographer J. Miles Wolf. Museum director Abby…
FotoFocus Biennial 2018 kicked-off its series of events, discussions and exhibits at the beginning of this month. This year's FotoFocus features more than…
Returning to this year's FotoFocus is Cincinnati photographer Ann Segal with the next installment of her documentary series, Through the Lens of Time. In…
As part of this year’s FotoFocus, the Cincinnati Skirball Museum, located in Clifton at Hebrew Union College, is presenting Columbus photographer James…
Local photographer and video producer Ann Segal exhibits Under One Roof: From Bauhaus to Our House, an intimate conversation with Cincinnati photographers…
A month-long celebration of photography and lens-based art is underway. FotoFocus Biennial 2016 features more than 60 exhibits and over 100 events at…
As part of FotoFocus, Cincinnati’s biennial celebration of the photographic arts, the Art Beyond Boundaries gallery will present the group show…
In April, 1990, an art exhibit opened in Cincinnati that created immediate controversy, placed the Contemporary Arts Center on a national stage, and…