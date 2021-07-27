-
Some Cincinnati council members will tour the police District Five building on Ludlow Avenue Thursday morning. The Fraternal Order of Police is asking…
-
Update 10:50 p.m.: Cincinnati Police Chief Jeffery Blackwell says votes of no confidence are not uncommon in police departments. Blackwell says he's been…
-
The full Cincinnati Council will likely vote Wednesday on a proposal to start a new police training class on January 3rd. Council's Law and Public Safety…
-
Cincinnati's police chief and the head of the police union are at odds about allowing civilians to process crime scenes. The city manager's proposed…
-
The head of Cincinnati's police union says the number of officers working in the city's police districts is bare bones.Fraternal Order of Police president…
-
Cincinnati Fraternal Order of Police President Kathy Harrell had a blunt message for city council about police department staffing.“We’re at the point…
-
Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine said law enforcement in the state is strained because of declining resources to pay for cops on the street.He was in…
-
Homeland Security Secretary Janet Napolitano focused on the importance of partnering with local law enforcement during remarks Monday morning to the…
-
Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH) spoke at the National FOP convention in Cincinnati Monday. He largely focused on the importance of collective bargaining. Click…