-
A local political race in a northeast Kentucky town is drawing attention well beyond the Appalachian community. A gay man who was refused a marriage…
-
Last June in the landmark case, Obergefell v. Hodges, the U.S. Supreme Court held that the right to marry is guaranteed to same sex couples under the…
-
After years of legal limbo for same-sex couples in four states including Ohio and Kentucky, the U.S. Supreme Court has reversed an appeals court decision,…
-
Dozens of attorneys representing four states, and the lawsuits against them, have converged in Washington D.C. to argue whether same-sex marriage should…
-
It's a waiting game now as judges in the 6th Circuit Court of Appeals mull over arguments to both overturn and uphold federal decisions in same sex…
-
In a new report, researchers say Indiana, the most recent state studied by the Williams Institute, would see an economic boost of $39.1 million to the…
-
Six Cincinnati same-sex couples have filed a federal civil rights lawsuit against The Director of the Ohio Department of Health and the Director of the…
-
Federal Judge Timothy Black has decided Ohio's same sex marriage recognition ban will remain in place while his decision is being appealed. (meaning…
-
Federal Judge Timothy Black ruled as he said he was going to, striking down a portion of Ohio's gay marriage ban that blocks recognition of same-sex…
-
Monday is the day Federal Judge Timothy Black says he will rule in the case of four same-sex couples who want to get their names on their children's birth…