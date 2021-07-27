-
Ohio and Kentucky will share the costs of building a new bridge between Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky. The Brent Spence Bridge has been deemed…
Kentucky Gov. Steve Beshear has chosen former state Auditor Crit Luallen to serve as his lieutenant governor in his final year in office.Luallen will…
Tackling the skyrocketing problem of heroin is still on the front burner for Kentucky Governor Steve Beshear and area lawmakers.A study released in…
Howard Wilkinson and Jay Hanselman talk with Kentucky Governor Steve Beshear about the state of Kentucky, the Brent Spence, pension reform, legalized…
After months of deliberations, Kentucky Gov. Steve Beshear has decided to expand Medicaid in Kentucky under the Affordable Care Act, also known as…
In a historic appointment, Governor Steve Beshear has named Court of Appeals Judge Michelle M. Keller of Fort Mitchell to the Kentucky Supreme Court.The…
Northern Kentucky is touting its ability to attract new companies and create jobs. The latest jobs announcement involves a food breading company. Governor…
A new poll shows that an overwhelming majority of Kentucky parents favor raising the dropout age to 18 years old.Currently, students can drop out of…
Kentucky may have been won handily by Republican Mitt Romney in the general election, but Democrats from the Bluegrass State will be partying in…
Funding for a new Brent Spence Bridge will include tolls, according to U.S. Transportation Secretary Ray LaHood, and governors from Ohio and Kentucky who…