The latest sustainability study from RENTCafé finds Cincinnati leads the Buckeye State when it comes to the number of green apartments. Eco-friendly…
Friday the sustainable Melink Corporation will break ground on the second of two buildings on its Milford campus, this one even greener than the first.…
Green communities don't happen by accident. That's one of the messages Friday Kentucky environmental educators will discover as they learn about and visit…
Officials are working to update the city's sustainability plan called Green Cincinnati. Environmental Quality Director Larry Falkin said it's the roadmap…
A zero-emission bus is on a cross country tour, stopping off in Cincinnati to demonstrate its super green features. Take a test drive with Ann Thompson in…
Brewster Rhoads from the Green Umbrella Regional Sustainability Alliance is in The Front Row with Betsy Ross to talk about next weekend’s Great Outdoor…
Thane Maynard welcomes Craig Young and his son, Michael, to talk about a new mobile app they have created called myactions.org to not only increase…