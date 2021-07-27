Hamilton County Common Pleas Court

-
You could call Judge Norbert Nadel a lot of things.Unpredictable. Flamboyant. A politician who loved to see his name in print and his face on TV. A man…
-
Wending your way through the family court system can be an intimidating experience. If you do not have the money to hire an attorney and must face the…
-
Suspended juvenile court judge Tracie Hunter could begin serving her six-month jail sentence as soon as Friday, now that an Ohio Supreme Court majority…
-
At the beginning of suspended Hamilton County Juvenile Court Judge Tracie Hunter’s second criminal trial Tuesday morning, the special prosecutor announced…
-
Suspended Hamilton County juvenile court judge Tracie Hunter's second criminal trial will be pushed back until at least October after her defense lawyer…
-
A hand-cuffed Ray Tensing appeared in a Hamilton County Common Pleas courtroom Thursday morning and entered a not guilty plea to a charge of murder and…
-
Former State Representative Peter Beck could face years in prison after being convicted Tuesday morning on 13 of 38 criminal charges against him. Hamilton…
-
As Hamilton County prosecutor, Arthur M. Ney Jr. brought some of the county’s most high profile murderers in history to justice in the 1980s; and later…
-
Suspended juvenile court judge Tracie Hunter will go to trial again on June 1, facing eight felony counts.Special prosecutors in the Hunter case re-filed…
-
Frisch's Restaurants says a former executive stole millions from the company over several years and is taking him to court to recover it.In a press…