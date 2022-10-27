© 2022 Cincinnati Public Radio
purple_waveback6.png
Connecting You to a World of Ideas
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Early voting has begun in parts of the Tri-State, and Election Day — Tuesday, Nov. 8 — is fast approaching. Click here for everything you need know to vote in Ohio, Kentucky or Indiana.
Local News

Hamilton County's drug treatment docket gets $2.7 million federal grant

91.7 WVXU | By Nick Swartsell
Published October 27, 2022 at 2:47 PM EDT
20221027_120204.jpg
Nick Swartsell
/
WVXU
Hamilton County Common Pleas Court Judge Nicole L. Sanders and Ohio Supreme Court Chief Justice Maureen O'Connor in front of the Hamilton County Courthouse for the announcement of a $2.7 million federal grant for the Hamilton County Drug Treatment and Recovery Court.

The Hamilton County Drug Treatment and Recovery Court is getting $2.7 million in federal grants to provide people facing drug-related charges help for substance abuse issues.

Ohio Chief Justice Maureen O'Connor says such specialty dockets are vital, especially for drug issues. The head of the state's highest court was on hand in Cincinnati Thursday to announce the grant.

"We cannot throw away people," O'Connor said. "Especially when the underlying cause of their criminal behavior is a substance abuse disease. There is treatment available."

Hamilton County's drug treatment docket is unique among the state's roughly 270 specialty courts in the sheer volume of cases it sees. While other drug courts across the state see 150 or 200 cases at any given time, Hamilton County's sees 900. That's not because the county has more drug use, O'Connor says, but simply because of the way the docket is structured.

Hamilton County Common Pleas Court Judge Nicole L. Sanders oversees the docket, which handles all drug-related cases in the county. Sanders, who took office about 18 months ago, started her tenure by writing to O'Connor asking for more support for the court. Since that time, docket staff have ramped up grant writing efforts to expand the program.

"This court will be able to provide transportation, transitional housing and purchase a data collection program that will allow us to track and measure our outcomes" with the federal money, Sanders said.

Sanders says 120 people have graduated from the program since its inception.

Tags
Local News Hamilton County Common Pleas CourtAddiction Recovery
Nick Swartsell
Nick Swartsell is a general assignment reporter for WVXU. Before his current role, he worked on the station’s Cincinnati Edition program as assistant producer and was a journalist for outlets in Cincinnati, Washington, D.C., and Texas prior to that. When he’s not reporting, he likes exploring places he probably shouldn’t on his bike, taking photos, and growing corn, tomatoes and peppers that are, in all honesty, much too hot for any practical use. He is from Hamilton. You can find him at @nswartsell on Twitter.
See stories by Nick Swartsell