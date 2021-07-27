-
Not surprisingly, the coronavirus pandemic did not help efforts to tackle the opioid epidemic in Hamilton County in 2020. The Hamilton County Addiction…
A dramatic spike in suspected drug overdose deaths has prompted Hamilton County officials to issue a warning to users. They say shortages of fentanyl from…
In what could be the nation's first show of unity in the opioid settlement arena, the state of Ohio and its local governments are close to an agreement on…
Preliminary results show the Hamilton County Quick Response Teams (QRTs) have tried to reach nearly 800 people with drug addictions since the program…
The Hamilton County Heroin Coalition is launching a pre-arrest diversion program aimed at getting people into treatment rather than going to jail.The…
Local health officials are reporting a spike in the number of drug overdoses. Hamilton County Public Health reports 17 people arrived at hospital…
The Hamilton County Justice Center has several programs designed to help inmates with different issues. Several veterans are kept together because they…
A quick response team will soon be operating across Hamilton County. The Heroin Coalition's Tom Fallon says the teams will contact people who've overdosed…
The Hamilton County Heroin Coalition has ten new ideas for decreasing the drug epidemic this year and at the top of the list is an Engagement Center run…
Hamilton County will host a summit next month on the heroin crisis. Commissioner Denise Driehaus says it will highlight what the heroin coalition has been…