-
A Hamilton County Sheriff's deputy charged with assaulting a prisoner has been fired. Sheriff Jim Neil says Jesse Franklin was fired after an…
-
The Hamilton County jail and the health agency that treats inmates are watching an uptick in the number of COVID cases.Naphcare says since June 20, 23…
-
Cincinnati Police commanders and the head of Cincinnati's Fraternal Order of Police want Hamilton County judges to start sending more people to jail. FOP…
-
Hamilton County commissioners this week will officially accept a state grant to renovate space within the Justice Center, creating 92 treatment beds.The…
-
The Hamilton County Justice Center is trying something new to reduce illegal drug trade within the jail. Inmates will soon be given flip-flops rather than…
-
The Hamilton County Sheriff's Department is investigating the death of an inmate at the justice center.Deputies broke up a fight around five o'clock…
-
Three townships in northwest Hamilton County could lose sheriff patrols. Hamilton County could go without preventive maintenance for 190 outdoor warning…
-
The Hamilton County Justice Center has several programs designed to help inmates with different issues. Several veterans are kept together because they…
-
The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office is dedicating a pod for veterans at the Justice Center in memory of the woman who pushed for it. Sister Kateri…
-
With overcrowding at the Hamilton County Justice Center soon to reach what Sheriff Jim Neil calls a "breaking point," the county considers a pre-jail…