Hamilton County Recycling and Solid Waste District

-
This is the time of year - June through October - when the Hamilton County Environmental Crimes Task Force starts seeing garbage dumping cases increase.…
-
With everyone spending more time at home, we are all creating more garbage and materials that can be recycled. Solid Waste Manager Michelle Balz with the…
-
Nearly a third of what Hamilton County residents are throwing away could be recycled. Another third could be composted. That's the finding of a new study…
-
Since April, a Hamilton County Sheriff's deputy has been working a unique beat. Caroline Kotlas is one of just a handful of environmental crimes…
-
According to the United States Department of Agriculture, 30-40 percent of the food supply becomes waste. This amounts to 133 billion pounds and $161…
-
Several communities and counties are ready to help find a home for Christmas trees that have outlived their usefulness.Three recycling sites open…
-
Mariemont, Madeira and Wyoming led the way as Hamilton County recycled nearly 41 tons of metal, glass, plastic and paper last year.That's an average of…
-
The cold weather is on its way out and spring is on its way in. For many Hamilton County residents, that means yard work.The Hamilton County Recyling and…
-
If your once glorious Christmas tree is starting to look a little worse for wear, Hamilton County is ready to help you recycle. Three recycling sites open…
-
The Hamilton County Department of Environmental Services (HCDOES) was formed with the mission to protect, preserve and enhance the environmental quality…