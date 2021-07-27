Horseshoe Casino Cincinnati

-
Cincinnati's casino and Northern Kentucky's racetrack will be changing hands. Investment company Vici Properties and Hard Rock International will pay $780…
The Ohio State Highway Patrol has cited Rock Casino Caesars Cincinnati, also known as the Horseshoe Casino, for over-serving a patron who allegedly caused…
Ohio's Horseshoe Casinos in Cincinnati and Cleveland will be renamed this year. They were owned by Caesar's Entertainment, which sold them to the original…
From companies selling out of storefronts, door-to-door, advertising by word of mouth, direct mail, newsprint, and now through social media and the…
Music legend and former Cincinnati resident Peter Frampton is coming back to town for a concert appearance at the Horseshoe Casino on June 22. He’s on the…
The Horseshoe Casino is a big, shiny new attraction near some old Cincinnati neighborhoods. It is right across the street from Pendleton and within…
There is no question that the three Indiana riverfront casinos within easy driving distance of downtown Cincinnati’s Horseshoe Casino have taken a…
Long before casinos were a reality in Ohio, whenever the idea came up to make them legal, opponents would argue their presence would increase crime in and…
Supporters touted the potential economic benefits of casinos when the issue was placed on the ballot in 2009. So how is Cincinnati's casino is doing so…
Cincinnati's Horseshoe Casino will be the first venue in Ohio to host a World Series of Poker circuit event.The 12-day tournament begins September 19 and…