-
Hamilton County commissioners are expected to vote on spending hotel tax revenues on facilities expansion. The Sharonville Convention Center is asking for…
-
Correction, 10:17 a.m.: funding for the Sharonville Convention Center was for a future expansion study, not for furniture.Original story: Visitors to…
-
The former Cincinnati Enquirer building on Vine Street in Downtown is now a hotel. Two hotels, actually. It now houses a Hampton Inn and a Homewood…
-
The City of Covington is preparing to officially announce a possible new development downtown. The public relations firm handling Thursday's announcement…