Traveling in and through Downtown Cincinnati this weekend could be slightly challenging because of two different construction projects. Starting Friday at…
Construction work begins Tuesday on a $30 million project to improve the Lytle Tunnel in downtown Cincinnati. It will mean lane restrictions and periodic…
The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) has a busy year ahead. Acting District 8 deputy director Gary Middleton announced the beginning of the…
Work is already underway on the new Martin Luther King interchange with I-71. On Thursday, state and local officials gathered at the University of…
Construction of the I-71/Martin Luther King Drive interchange is expected to begin in July.The Ohio Department of Transportation says Westerville,…
State officials are expected to award a contract to build the new interchange on I-71 at Martin Luther King Drive in April, and construction could begin…
Cincinnati Council will likely vote Wednesday to sell bonds to pay for the city's portion of building a new interchange on I-71 at Martin Luther King…
Construction could start as soon as next summer on a plan to build an interchange with Interstate 71 and Martin Luther King Drive in Cincinnati. The Ohio…
Cincinnati officials will be meeting with Ohio transportation representatives Wednesday about accelerating the construction of an interchange on I-71 at…