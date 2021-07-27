Infant Mortality Reduction Initiative

-
While the local infant mortality rate is still unacceptably high, far higher than the national rate, there have been recent signs of significant…
Cradle Cincinnati is announcing a couple new partnerships in an effort to prevent sleep-related infant deaths. It is called the “Cribs for Kids” program.…
With the opening of The NICU Family Support Program at UC Medical Center, The March of Dimes, UC and Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center have…
Infant mortality rates in Cincinnati, Hamilton County and parts of Northern Kentucky are almost double those of the rest of the country. On average, one…
Area health agencies and hospitals are joining county and city leaders to launch a collaborative tasked with reducing the rate at which babies die before…