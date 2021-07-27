-
President Joe Biden makes his first presidential visit to Cincinnati on Wednesday. He'll speak at a CNN town hall at Mount St. Joseph University. The…
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said there's a chance funding will come together for the Brent Spence Bridge if the $1.2 trillion bipartisan…
Vice President Kamala Harris stuck largely to discussing public transportation during a roundtable Friday in Cincinnati. She met with Sen. Sherrod Brown…
Ohio Democrats are calling on President Trump to keep his promises. Ahead of Trump's appearance in Cincinnati Thursday night, state party chair David…
Negotiations over a new soccer stadium for FC Cincinnati continue. The club reached an agreement with local arts associations over noise issues at Music…
Cincinnati's latest infrastructure report lists the Western Hills Viaduct in poor condition, raising concerns about whether the bridge is safe to drive…
The candidates for governor appear to have different approaches on how they’d pay for infrastructure, with construction costs going up and gas tax...
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell admits there is a debate within the Republican party over President Donald Trump's call for tariffs. Speaking…
Hamilton County Commissioners approved a higher than recommended property tax rebate (PTR) at Wednesday's meeting. The PTR was created to offset the…
Standing on the banks of the Ohio River, with a barge full of West Virginia coal in the background, President Donald Trump outlined a $1 trillion…