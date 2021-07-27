-
Hamilton County's sheriff has proposed reopening the Queensgate facility to alleviate jail overcrowding. Jim Neill says the Justice Center is currently…
Hamilton County's sheriff says the jail is dangerously overcrowded. Jim Neil says the jail is only authorized to hold 1,240 prisoners. Last weekend, the…
The Hamilton County Sheriff's office is asking for extra staff to keep up with the added work now that "revolving door" at the jail is closed.Major…
When Hamilton County Sheriff Jim Neil announced last week he had ended the revolving door at the Justice Center, he didn't give specifics.Monday morning…
Hamilton County Sheriff Jim Neil says he is keeping his two campaign promises:Stop the revolving door at the Justice Center (detain all arrested until…