Kroger announced this week that it is eliminating hundreds of management positions.Former local judge Tracie Hunter will be released early from jail this…
Former Judge Tracie Hunter will be released from jail Oct. 5 after serving less than two months of a six-month sentence. That's according to a statement…
After her court appearance Wednesday on a new charge of misuse of a credit card, suspended juvenile court judge Tracie Hunter and her supporters went to…
Hamilton County's budget office reports the county has spent roughly $460,000 prosecuting suspended juvenile court judge Tracie Hunter.When including what…
Hamilton County Judge Norbert Nadel has decided Judge Tracie Hunter will not be able to remain free during the appeal of her conviction of having an…
Hamilton County Judge Norbert Nadel acknowledged during sentencing that Tracie Hunter committed a low-level felony and was a first time offender, but said…
A suspended juvenile court judge will not get a new trial or an acquittal on her conviction for unlawful interest in a public contract. Tracie Hunter was…
Former juvenile court judge Tracie Hunter will find out next week if a common pleas judge will overturn her conviction or order a retrial.Hunter was back…
Tracie Hunter has been suspended from practicing law in Ohio, following her conviction earlier this month.The order from the Ohio Supreme Court says the…
After deliberating four days, a Hamilton County jury has found suspended Juvenile Court Judge Tracie Hunter guilty of having an unlawful interest in a…