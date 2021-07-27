© 2021 Cincinnati Public Radio
Ken Nordine

    From Madeleine Peyroux to Ken Nordine on The Blues
    The first set of this Saturday's blues show, February 22nd, includes music from Madeleine Peyroux, Cassandra Wilson, Dr. John, and Eric Bibb. The second…
    Irma Thomas & Ken Nordine on The Blues
    This week on The Blues, Saturday night, June 1st at 11pm, the program begins with Irma Thomas and ends with Ken Nordine. The first set also includes…
    The Blues: 10/14/17
    The week's blues show, Saturday, October 14th, 2017 at 11pm, begins with blues legend Albert King. The rest of the first set features Laura Nyro, Eva…
    The Blues: 8/26/17 show
    This week's show, Saturday, August 26th at 11pm starts off with Irma Thomas and Charlie Musselwhite. You'll also hear Tony Joe White plus BB King & Eric…
    The Blues: 3.11.17
    This week on The Blues, Saturday night at 11pm, March 11th, 2017, the show begins with some vintage Ike & Tina Turner followed by Shemekia Copeland, Otis…
    The Blues: 5/14/16
    This week's blues show begins with a song by Eric Bibb, "Like Aretha Loves to Sing." He's on tour in the United Kingdom this month. And, Aretha Franklin…
    The Blues: 12/12/15 show
    This week's show begins with Robben Ford's "Chevrolet"...I love songs about cars...and ends with another favorite, Ken Nordine from his Word Jazz cd.…
    Blues with Lee Hay: 3.7.15 show
    When was the last time you heard King Pleasure on the radio? Well, here's your chance to hear a song from his Blue Note release, Moody's Mood for Love,…