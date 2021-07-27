-
The first set of this Saturday's blues show, February 22nd, includes music from Madeleine Peyroux, Cassandra Wilson, Dr. John, and Eric Bibb. The second…
-
This week on The Blues, Saturday night, June 1st at 11pm, the program begins with Irma Thomas and ends with Ken Nordine. The first set also includes…
-
The week's blues show, Saturday, October 14th, 2017 at 11pm, begins with blues legend Albert King. The rest of the first set features Laura Nyro, Eva…
-
This week's show, Saturday, August 26th at 11pm starts off with Irma Thomas and Charlie Musselwhite. You'll also hear Tony Joe White plus BB King & Eric…
-
This week on The Blues, Saturday night at 11pm, March 11th, 2017, the show begins with some vintage Ike & Tina Turner followed by Shemekia Copeland, Otis…
-
This week's blues show begins with a song by Eric Bibb, "Like Aretha Loves to Sing." He's on tour in the United Kingdom this month. And, Aretha Franklin…
-
This week's show begins with Robben Ford's "Chevrolet"...I love songs about cars...and ends with another favorite, Ken Nordine from his Word Jazz cd.…
-
When was the last time you heard King Pleasure on the radio? Well, here's your chance to hear a song from his Blue Note release, Moody's Mood for Love,…