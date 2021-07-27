Lakshmi Sammarco

-
Hamilton County's new state-of-the-art Coroner's Office and Crime Lab is up and running. The 87,000-square-foot facility in Blue Ash replaces the outdated…
-
In just a few months, construction crews will finish Hamilton County's new coroner's office and crime lab in Blue Ash. The $55 million project replaces an…
-
Hamilton County Authorities Calling On Governor To Declare Heroin Epidemic A Public Health EmergencyNewtown Police Chief Tom Synan of the Hamilton County Drug Coalition task force is asking for you to get involved in fighting the heroin epidemic. He's…
-
Hamilton County commissioners met behind closed doors with the county coroner Wednesday morning to discuss acquiring property for a new crime lab, but…
-
Replacement parts for 40-year-old body coolers are hard to find. But after some searching, Hamilton County officials have found the part needed to fix the…
-
On top of needing a new facility, Hamilton County's Coroner has a new problem - one of the county's two body coolers broke over the weekend.The county…
-
For years now, those people who cast early ballots in person at the Hamilton County Board of Elections have done so by going to the board’s offices at 824…
-
Democrats and Republicans on the Hamilton County Board of Elections are split over whether to move their headquarters from downtown to the former Mercy…
-
New figures are in on how much it would cost to convert Mercy Mt. Airy hospital into a new crime lab for the coroner's office.Hamilton County Coroner…
-
Now that the votes are officially counted, it’s time to empty the notebook on the 2012 election and turn the page. Here are some parting thoughts:Big…