-
The Lower Mill Creek Partial Remedy Project (LMCPR) is already over budget, according to Hamilton County’s utility monitor.Dave Meyer told the Hamilton…
-
Hamilton County Commissioners approved funding Wednesday for the Metropolitan Sewer District (MSD) to work on design alternatives for part of the Lick Run…
-
City of Cincinnati workers spent Tuesday clearing storm water pipes and manholes of leaves, debris and trash. With lots of melting snow, rain and more…
-
The Executive Director of Greater Cincinnati Water Works and the Metropolitan Sewer District, Tony Parrot, will participate in a national discussion on…
-
In the next few years, Westside residents will get some relief from flooding and sewer runoff.Demolition is underway in South Fairmount for what will…
-
A trio of deputies from the Environmental Protection Agency, Housing and Urban Development and the Department of Transportation toured sites along…