Lindner Center of HOPE

Can electrical stimulation be useful in treating certain psychiatric conditions, like depression? A study is underway at the Lindner Center of…
A Greater Cincinnati counseling center is starting a new program to help people process their grief and move forward with a better coping plan during the…
Genetic testing is being used more frequently to help physicians prescribe medications that will prove most effective based on an individual patient's…
The holidays are for spending time with loved ones, but they're also a time for spending money ? sometimes, too much of it. The decorations, gift items,…
In the past three weeks, there have been nearly 300 overdoses and three deaths from heroin in the Cincinnati area. These are unprecedented numbers and the…
From Jack Nicholson’s character in “As Good As It Gets” to the TV show “Monk,” Obsessive Compulsive Disorder (OCD) has long seeped its way into popular…
While many people rejoice in the large amounts of food present at holiday gatherings, those with eating disorders such as anorexia, bulimia and binge…
Discrimination and stigma can create barriers to recovery for people facing mental health issues. But changing perceptions about mental illness can help…
Most of us can'?t imagine ever harming a child, especially one of our own children, but as recent high-profile cases here in Cincinnati show, child abuse…