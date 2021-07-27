local bands

-
Since 1979, musician Mickey Foellger of the band Wheels has been in possession of tapes from the band’s performances at Shipley’s in Clifton. Now, with…
The local band Acarya celebrates the release of their new cd, The Way Home, at the Cliftonfest main stage on October 5. Band members Liz Wu and Hannah…
A classic Cincinnati band of the 1960's will be celebrated at an upcoming fundraiser for the Play It Forward foundation, supporting local musicians in…
Comprador returns with their second full-length release - a massive 19-track double album called Downstream that full of insightful and explosive music.…
Are you a person who makes music?Ever wanted to perform behind NPR's Tiny Desk?Here’s your chance to show us what you’ve got.Enter the 2018 Tiny Desk…
Since I saw them perform live at our Tiny Desk Showcase in July, I have been eager to sit down with the members of Soften to talk about their music. In…
In 2001, Northern KY’s Pike 27 released their first album “Falling Down Hard” which gathered a lot of attention for the then fledgling local band. Then,…
Moonbeau, a band that started out as a synth-pop solo project by Christian Gough of The Yugos has quickly grown into one of the most popular bands in…
I don’t think it is hyperbole to say that Mad Anthony is the hardest working band in Greater Cincinnati. When you combine a regular schedule of touring -…
Root Cellar Xtract is a country-rock band deeply connected with the Laurel Canyon, California sound of the 1970’s that produced such bands as Buffalo…