local history

-
Longtime Cincinnatians will remember the tea rooms that were permanent fixtures in many downtown department stores like Shillito's, Pogue's, McAlpin's and…
-
Cincinnati's long and rich beer brewing history has not always been properly preserved and celebrated. Many historic breweries have been demolished, and…
-
An outdoor public history exhibition, Look Here!, now on display in Over the Rhine uses dozens of historic photographs to tell the neighborhood?'s story.…
-
The American Can Company Building in Northside, built in 1921, sat for years, vacant or nearly vacant, subject to decay and vandalism. But the building,…
-
The discovery of a rare Native American artifact in Newtown is exciting for archeologists, but it's also raising more questions.Contractors digging a…
-
The Society of Friends, more commonly known as the Quakers, came to Ohio in the late 1700s and early 1800s. The Quakers played a major role in…
-
The Miami and Erie Canal ran from Toledo to Cincinnati, creating a water route from Lake Erie to the Ohio River, and was one of Ohio's most important…