-
Want to know more about WKRP in Cincinnati's famous "turkey drop" episode?I did a podcast at Cincy Shirts Tuesday talking about the 1978 "Turkeys Away"…
-
Baby, if you've ever wondered, wondered what company would use the iconic WKRP In Cincinnati theme song in its advertising campaign….Well, the answer is…
-
On this day 40 years ago, America was introduced to Dr. Johnny Fever, The Big Guy, Venus Flytrap, newsman Les Nessman, sexy receptionist Jennifer Marlow…
-
Road trip! Four WKRP In Cincinnati stars will make a rare public appearance together in September at a Baltimore area nostalgia convention.Loni Anderson…
-
So "WKRP" is back living on the air in Cincinnati?No, it was dead on arrival.Don't waste your time watching "WKRP In Cincinnati" on WLWT-TV's MeTV (9:30…
-
Turkeys away! "WKRP in Cincinnati" returns to the airwaves 9:30 p.m. Monday, April 2, with the introductory episode broadcast by CBS on Sept. 18,…
-
WKRP will be living on the air in Cincinnati again starting April 2.Dr. Johnny Fever, Venus Flytrap, and Les Nessman from the beloved CBS sitcom (1978-82)…
-
So I had this crazy dream -- and it's about to become reality – about a concert saluting the great rock 'n' roll and pop music heard on "WKRP in…
-
On this date in TV Kiese history…Sept. 18, 1978: “WKRP in Cincinnati” premieres on CBS with the first of a two-part episode about new program director…