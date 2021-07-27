-
Just in time for spring training, the new show from Madcap Puppets is Monsters of Baseball, and it’s featured in the troupe’s 22nd year performing at the…
-
Westwood is the city's largest neighborhood in terms of its geographical size, and it's the most heavily populated at 30,000 residents. At one point, it…
-
The latest production from the creative minds at Madcap Puppets is Under the Bonsai, and it will be presented March 21 at the Clifton Cultural Arts Center…
-
Cincinnati is fortunate to have several quality puppetry organizations and puppeteers living and performing in this area and, in some cases, nationwide.…
-
Cincinnati is likely to give $500,000 to the Madcap Puppets for its plan to remodel a Westwood building into a new performance space. Artistic Director…
-
Cincinnati’s acclaimed Madcap Puppet Theater not only performs locally at the Cincinnati Art Museum and Clifton Cultural Arts Center, but they also tour…