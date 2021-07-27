-
The University of Cincinnati Board of Trustees voted Tuesday to remove the name of former Reds owner Marge Schott from two campus facilities.The board…
-
As debate swirls once again about Confederate monuments and symbols, the University of Cincinnati is having to wrestle with what to do about its baseball stadium named for controversial Marge Schott.
-
This is the tale of how Marge Schott fell in love with a cow.A 1,050-pound white Charolais cow, to be exact.A love story that was to have an unhappy…
-
Even for a third-generation Reds fan, it was an overwhelming task: Picking the 50 greatest seasons, players, games and personalities from 149 years of…
-
The life of Rose Marie, the former child actress who starred on the "Dick Van Dyke Show," will be celebrated with a new documentary film followed by a Q&A…
-
Jack C. Doll Jr. never wore a Reds uniform, but he played for the team 25 years. And for the fans.Doll, who died Monday at 69, was hired as the Reds…