-
Former WGUC classical music host Mark Perzel has found a new career back home in North Carolina."I've gone from spinning classical music and Halloween…
-
Turkeys away! Thanksgiving week means that it's beginning to look a lot like Christmas on TV again.Here's my first holiday programming list of the season,…
-
Frequent WGUC-FM fill-in and popular local singer Elaine Diehl becomes part of the WGUC-FM (90.9) permanent on-air staff Monday, Nov. 28.The former…
-
The deep distinctive voice of Mark Perzel soon will vanish from Cincinnati Public Radio's airwaves.The versatile evening classical music host – and voice…
-
Cincinnati's first home shopping show returns for the 49th year when WCET-TV's five-day "Action Auction" opens 5:30 p.m. Tuesday (Channel 48).The…
-
Mark Perzel starts off Valentine’s Day weekend 7 p.m. Friday with two hours of romantic classical music on his annual “Love Greetings” show on WGCU-FM…
-
If Mark Perzel wasn’t broadcasting “Tunes From The Crypt” music on 90.9 WGUC-FM on Halloween, he’d be cranking up the same creepy classical music on his…