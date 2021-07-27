-
Sixteen years ago, after retiring as a math teacher, Linda Neenan founded iSPACE, The STEM Learning Place. The non-profit provides engaging Science,…
-
According to the National Science + Math Initiative, only 44 percent of U.S. high school graduates are ready for college-level math and 36 percent are…
-
Big data is everywhere and it's getting more complex. Mathematicians seem to think we have effective ways to analyze it, but are still in need of…
-
Kenton County Schools and Fidelity Investments say a partnership they started last year is paying off with higher test scores.The two created a math…