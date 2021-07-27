-
The director of Ohio's Medicaid Department, Barbara Sears, stopped in Cincinnati Tuesday to talk about a recently released study on the benefits of…
-
An argument is brewing in the race to become Ohio’s next governor. Medicaid expansion has been a crucial topic in the campaign with both candidates,...
-
The debate over how the major party candidates for governor feel about Medicaid expansion has launched into an examination of exactly who are the 700...
-
A legislative panel at the Ohio Statehouse has approved a plan to allow the state to accept $2.5 billion in federal money to be used to expand Medicaid.…
-
Two Ohio lawmakers are stumping for their plans to revamp Medicaid. Both want to set measures that control the cost, but the disagree when it comes to the…