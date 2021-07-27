-
A citizen supported policymaking platform says numbers prove Ohio has reached a peak in the first wave of COVID-19 cases, and it's time to restart the…
-
Listening Thursday night to P.G. Sittenfeld, a Democratic Cincinnati city council member, and Mike Wilson, the founder of the Cincinnati Tea Party, sit…
-
A discussion with Democratic Cincinnati council member P.G. Sittenfeld and Cincinnati Tea Party founder Mike Wilson will be featured at the second of four…
-
Incumbent Ohio House Democrat Connie Pillich faced a bit of an uphill battle after her seat was redistricted but she was re-elected last night over…