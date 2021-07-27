-
Loans are hard to come by for any small business but minority owners have an even tougher time raising capital. The African American and Filipino owners…
Dr. Zaria Davis realized women weren't getting the same level of support when they were released from prison. That is why she launched Filling the Gap, a…
A new effort is underway in Cincinnati to support black-owned businesses in the city which are struggling because of the coronavirus pandemic. Mayor John…
The National Minority Supplier Development Council'?s annual conference, the largest gathering of minority-owned companies in the country, takes place…
Cincinnati is moving ahead with plans to create a new department of Economic Inclusion. Council could approve the new department and director position…
UPDATE:Mayor John Cranley said this morning he has enough votes on city council to spend $175,000 on a consultant to study the city's minority contracting…
Cincinnati leaders are pledging to involve more minority contractors in real estate developments that receive some city subsidy. Mayor John Cranley and…
Established in 2003, the Minority Business Accelerator (MBA) is the economic development initiative of the Cincinnati USA Regional Chamber. We talk about…