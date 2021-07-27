-
The I-71/MLK interchange isn't quite done but officials gathered Tuesday to cut the ribbon for the project. ODOT Director Jerry Wray says it's worth…
-
The opening of the I-71/Martin Luther King Drive interchange is expected to create new opportunities for economic development. A neighborhood…
-
If you're heading into Downtown this weekend, plan accordingly.Northbound I-71 is slated to be closed between Reading Rd/Gilbert Ave and Dana this…
-
The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) has a busy year ahead. Acting District 8 deputy director Gary Middleton announced the beginning of the…
-
Work is already underway on the new Martin Luther King interchange with I-71. On Thursday, state and local officials gathered at the University of…
-
You know spring has really arrived when orange barrel season officially gets underway. Ohio and local transportation officials got it rolling Thursday…
-
Construction of the I-71/Martin Luther King Drive interchange is expected to begin in July.The Ohio Department of Transportation says Westerville,…
-
State officials are expected to award a contract to build the new interchange on I-71 at Martin Luther King Drive in April, and construction could begin…
-
Cincinnati Council will likely vote Wednesday to sell bonds to pay for the city's portion of building a new interchange on I-71 at Martin Luther King…
-
UPDATE: The OKI board unanimously approved the funding plan at its meeting Thursday morning.The OKI Regional Council of Governments board will vote…