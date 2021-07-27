mobile technology

-
The first free Wi-Fi nodes in the region will be going up in Newport later this year.As many as 30 kiosks will be installed. Jon Salisbury with Nexigen…
-
High-tech has become must-have for the holidays. And an ever-growing number of people are using their smartphones and tablets to shop for more smartphones…
-
The digital age, mobile devices, social media, the ability to connect with almost anyone almost instantly, has not only changed our personal lives, it has…
-
The Cincy Typing Challenge Finals were held Thursday at the Cincinnati Museum Center. Seven finalists from Saturday’s public competition met in head to…
-
Having a smart phone, a tablet, an e-reader and more costs a lot of money and it’s more than just the purchase price. In this week’s Focus on Technology,…
-
Thane Maynard welcomes Craig Young and his son, Michael, to talk about a new mobile app they have created called myactions.org to not only increase…