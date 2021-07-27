-
Many museums across the state and nation are working to better serve people who historically have not been visiting or feeling welcome. “Becoming an inclusive, diverse and accessible space is not something that can be achieved by a single program or exhibit,” said Johnna McEntee, executive director of the Ohio Museums Association.
-
Museum leaders from around the country are in town for a two-day conference at the Cincinnati Museum Center focusing on what they can learn from the…
-
The Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site in Indianapolis was one of the first museums to offer free 3D printing of its art collection, all in an effort to…
-
The Veterans Memorial and Museum has been in development in downtown Columbus since 2015, but last week it added an adjective: It's now the National...
-
Hundreds of current and past employees got a sneak peak Wednesday of "A Tale of Frisch's Big Boy" inside the original Frisch's Big Boy restaurant in…
-
Local artist Mary Louise Holt's painting The Village of Mariemont, 17th Century, which depicts the area as it was when it was inhabited by Shawnee…
-
The discovery of a rare Native American artifact in Newtown is exciting for archeologists, but it's also raising more questions.Contractors digging a…
-
Dean Regas is Looking Up the road to the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force at Wright Patterson Air Force Base. He’s on the phone with spokesperson…
-
Behringer Crawford Museum Executive Director, Laurie Risch, talks with Mark Perzel about Fresh ART, the en plein air art event now in its 20th year.…