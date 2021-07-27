-
The National Museum of the United States Air Force near Dayton is dusting off some if its less-frequently displayed artifacts this weekend. Secrets…
The National Museum of the United States Air Force near Dayton is marking the 75th anniversary of D-Day Thursday. There's a wreath-laying ceremony and…
Shortly after midnight on June 6, 1944, more than 13,000 Allied paratroopers dropped into Nazi-occupied France behind the beaches of Normandy, where they…
On June 6, 1944, a C-53D Skytrooper named D-Day Doll towed gliders carrying reinforcements for troops dropped earlier in the night at Utah Beach.…
The nation's 50th Gold Star Families Memorial Monument will be unveiled Tuesday at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force. LTJG Matt Previts is part of…
15 years after the Wright brothers first flew at Kitty Hawk, airplanes were weapons. The 12 horsepower motor and the frailties of the first airplane...
It's one of the most well-known World War II aircraft -- an icon really -- and beginning this week, visitors can see her up close and personal. The B-17F…
The documentary Flying the Feathered Edge: The Bob Hoover Project is coming to the National Museum of the USAF Theater in Dayton on May 9.
Construction will begin this summer on a new wing at the National Museum of the United States Air Force near Dayton.The official groundbreaking is Tuesday…
Brian O’Donnell talks with Ron Kaplan from the National Aviation Hall of Fame about the recently announced class of famed aviators and astronauts and the…