-
More Dick Wolf dramas and no comedies are coming to NBC this fall.Law & Order: For The Defense, produced by Wolf and Carol Mendelsohn (C.S.I.: Crime Scene…
-
For most of my 35 years covering television, I'd write a story for the day after the Emmy Awards about TV's biggest week filled with dozens of new fall TV…
-
Fans of This Is Us, Law & Order: SVU, The Blacklist, Chicago Med, Chicago Fire and Chicago P.D. must wait until November for new episodes while NBC fills…
-
Update 2 p.m. Thursday, July 23: Just heard from Michael Williams, The Voice contestant who's singing at Kings Island today through Sunday, and July…
-
Before the Reds open the delayed 2020 baseball season, WVXU will repeat its production of Rod Serling's Reds baseball comedy, O'Toole From Moscow, at 8…
-
Count WLWT-TV among the many NBC affiliates not broadcasting the 30 Rock reunion tonight with Tina Fey, Alec Baldwin, Tracy Morgan, Jack McBrayer and Jane…
-
Michael Williams' pop star dreams were sidetracked Tuesday night on The Voice, when a viewers' vote eliminated the 18-year-old Deerfield Township resident…
-
Michael Williams' pop star dreams stayed alive Monday night when he learned The Voice viewers voted to keep the 18-year-old Deerfield Township resident in…
-
Mason's Michael Williams encountered a different kind of four-way Monday – a four-way knockout on The Voice to determine which singer advances to NBC's…
-
Kelly Clarkson loved Michael Williams' performance on NBC's The Voice, but fellow judge Nick Jonas was the one who hit the buzzer Monday night to add…