Update 4 p.m. Thursday Aug. 20: Fox Sports has dropped Thom Brennaman from NFL games this fall because of his use of a gay slur during the Reds'…
Youngstown has built a hub for additive manufacturing and it’s paying off in a big way. The NFL is bringing its challenge to create a safer helmet to...
Cleveland will host the 2021 NFL Draft, the annual selection of the top players in college football, National Football League Commissioner Roger Goodell annouced Wednesday. Goodell also named Kansas City as the host for the 2023 draft. No announcement was made regarding 2022. Cleveland's draft will follow Las Vegas, which will host the 2020 draft before the Raiders move from Oakland and begin playing in Nevada for the 2020 season.
The nation’s largest professional sports organizations are registering in Kentucky for the first time following a recent U.S. Supreme Court decision....
Happy birthday to Bob Trumpy, Cincinnati's original "Trump." He created radio sports talk here in 1976 while still playing tight end for the Cincinnati…
The Bengals-Dolphins game on WKRC-TV Thursday night scatters CBS' prime-time lineup to sister stations CW Cincinnati (Channel 12.2) and WSTR-TV (Channel…
Former Indianapolis Colts and Cincinnati Bengals tight end Ben Utecht sustained at least five major concussions and countless micro-concussions in his…
Move over Chad Johnson, UC alum and Kansas City Chief receiver Travis Kelce enters the dating TV arena in October.He debuts in "Catching Kelce" Wednesday,…
Thom Brennaman says he'll be back announcing Reds games on Fox Sports Ohio in August – not July, as his father told the huge crowd at the Pete Rose Hall…
Bengals fans are excited about Saturday's playoff game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. But for law enforcement, it's just another day at the office.…