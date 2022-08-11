The Bengals' stadium has a new name. What will the extra revenue mean for the team and Joey B.?

Just in time for the upcoming season, the Cincinnati Bengals have announced a new naming rights deal.

Paul Brown Stadium, which was named for the team’s founder and first head coach when it opened in 2000, will be known as Paycor Stadium under the agreement.

Neither the team nor Cincinnati-based Paycor HCM, Inc., disclosed the financial terms of the deal. The Bengals told other media outlets that the partnership will extend 16 years.

“This is a move that I think my father would have agreed to. He was always for what is best for the football team,” Bengals President Mike Brown said in a news release. “This partnership allows the Bengals to continue to compete at the highest level in the NFL and exemplifies our long-term commitment to the community.”

Experts say it's also a move that could help the team generate the revenue needed to keep star players, including quarterback Joe Burrow.

Joining Cincinnati Edition to discuss what the deal could mean for the team and the community are: Chair of Northern Kentucky University’s Department of Marketing, Sports Business & Event Management and Construction Management, Joe Cobbs; Villanova University Professor of Sociology Rick Eckstein; and WCPO 9 I-Team reporter Dan Monk.

