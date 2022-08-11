© 2022 Cincinnati Public Radio
purple_waveback6.png
Connecting You to a World of Ideas
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Cincinnati_Edition_nameless.jpg
Cincinnati Edition

The Bengals' stadium has a new name. What will the extra revenue mean for the team and Joey B.?

Published August 11, 2022 at 4:01 AM EDT
paul brown stadium
John Minchillo
/
AP
A pedestrian runs through Smale Park on the Ohio River front near Paul Brown Stadium, home of the Cincinnati Bengals NFL Football team, as the team celebrates their 50th anniversary, Thursday, Sept. 28, 2017, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Just in time for the upcoming season, the Cincinnati Bengals have announced a new naming rights deal.

Paul Brown Stadium, which was named for the team’s founder and first head coach when it opened in 2000, will be known as Paycor Stadium under the agreement.

RELATED: Goodbye Paul Brown Stadium. Bengals’ home has a brand-new name

Neither the team nor Cincinnati-based Paycor HCM, Inc., disclosed the financial terms of the deal. The Bengals told other media outlets that the partnership will extend 16 years.

“This is a move that I think my father would have agreed to. He was always for what is best for the football team,” Bengals President Mike Brown said in a news release. “This partnership allows the Bengals to continue to compete at the highest level in the NFL and exemplifies our long-term commitment to the community.”

Experts say it's also a move that could help the team generate the revenue needed to keep star players, including quarterback Joe Burrow.

Joining Cincinnati Edition to discuss what the deal could mean for the team and the community are: Chair of Northern Kentucky University’s Department of Marketing, Sports Business & Event Management and Construction Management, Joe Cobbs; Villanova University Professor of Sociology Rick Eckstein; and WCPO 9 I-Team reporter Dan Monk.

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

Never miss an episode by subscribing to our podcast: 

Tags

Cincinnati Edition Cincinnati EditionsportsNFLCincinnati BengalsBengalsnaming rightsCincinnatiHamilton County
Stay Connected