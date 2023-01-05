Can the Bengals get back to the Super Bowl this season? We discuss the team's past, present and future

The Cincinnati Bengals have clinched a spot in the playoffs, although their seeding remains undetermined after the horrific medical emergency that stopped the team’s game against the Buffalo Bills.

As fans in Cincinnati, Buffalo, and across the country hope for a good outcome for Bills safety Damar Hamlin, Bengals fans are also hoping quarterback Joe Burrow can lead his team to the Super Bowl for a second season in a row.

Last season marked the team’s third Super Bowl appearance in franchise history, with the first two times coming during the 1980s.

How does this team compare to the 1981 and 1988 squads that lost both times to the San Francisco 49ers?

On Cincinnati Edition, we’ll talk about the Bengals past, present and future with the authors of The Cincinnati Bengals: An Illustrated Timeline, and a sports journalist covering the team.

Guests:



Jeff Suess, Cincinnati Enquirer history columnist and librarian and co-author of The Cincinnati Bengals: An Illustrated Timeline .

history columnist and librarian and co-author of . Rick Pender, theater writer, critic and co-author of The Cincinnati Bengals: An Illustrated Timeline .

. Caleb Noe, WCPO 9 sports anchor.

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

Never miss an episode by subscribing to our podcast:

