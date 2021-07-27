-
Update 2 p.m. Thursday, July 23: Just heard from Michael Williams, The Voice contestant who's singing at Kings Island today through Sunday, and July…
-
Michael Williams' pop star dreams were sidetracked Tuesday night on The Voice, when a viewers' vote eliminated the 18-year-old Deerfield Township resident…
-
Michael Williams' pop star dreams stayed alive Monday night when he learned The Voice viewers voted to keep the 18-year-old Deerfield Township resident in…
-
MONDAY MAY 4 UPDATE: Here's a link to my 13-minute interview with Michael Williams from Sunday's Around Cincinnati. He learns his fate on the show…
-
Mason's Michael Williams encountered a different kind of four-way Monday – a four-way knockout on The Voice to determine which singer advances to NBC's…
-
Kelly Clarkson loved Michael Williams' performance on NBC's The Voice, but fellow judge Nick Jonas was the one who hit the buzzer Monday night to add…
-
Congrats to Hamilton native Vince Jolivette, a producer on the Golden Globe-nominated "The Disaster Artist."The film was nominated for Best Picture/Comedy…
-
Area actors, extras and crew with a part in "Marauders" will attend the Cincinnati premiere Thursday at Clifton's Esquire Theatre.Bruce Willis,…