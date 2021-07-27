-
Make that four major Hollywood movie productions in town, and many more on the way, said Film Cincinnati executive director Kristen Schlotman on WVXU's…
-
Thought you'd like an update about the films shot here since July:SURVIVING COMPTON: DRE, SUGE & MICHEL'LE: The bio picture about R&B singer Michel'le,…
-
What happens when you gather "Face/Off" stars Nicholas Cage and Gina Gershon, WWE wrestler Eva Marie, Austrian actress Nicky Whalen ("Hall Pass,"…
-
Oscar winners Nicholas Cage and Faye Dunaway will be joined by Gina Gershon, Nicky Whelan and WWE wrestler Natalie Eva Marie in the thriller…