-
A Campbell County judge has given Former Northern Kentucky University athletic director Scott Eaton the maximum 10-year sentence he agreed to, for…
-
Former Northern Kentucky University Athletic Director Scott Eaton pleaded guilty Thursday afternoon in Campbell County Circuit Court to stealing more than…
-
Investigators now have a better idea of how much money a former NKU Athletic Director allegedly stole.Scott Eaton was fired in March for having…
-
Northern Kentucky University says fired athletic director Scott Eaton had inappropriate, intimate relationships with four university employees, including…