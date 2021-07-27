-
In 2014, the City of Cincinnati created the Office of Performance & Data Analytics (OPDA) to collect and analyze city-wide data to monitor and improve…
-
It seems like everyone is collecting data about people these days... grocery stores, telecommunication companies and even political parties. The city of…
-
A new program is underway in Cincinnati that officials say will make city government faster, more effective and smarter while saving money. Here to talk…
-
Cincinnati officials cut the ribbon Wednesday on a project they said will make government faster, more effective and smarter. Chad Kenney is the Director…
-
Cincinnati's Chief Performance Officer is outlining how his newly created Office of Performance and Data Analytics plans to save the city money.Chad…