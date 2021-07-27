-
A proposal to make it more difficult for citizens and groups to put amendments to the Ohio Constitution before voters may be running out of time. It...
-
Earlier this month, Ohio voters rejected the latest attempt to change the state constitution through a referendum. Issue 1, a measure to lessen...
-
Leaders of the Ohio Legislature say it’s time to look at changing the methods citizens groups are using to try to change the state’s constitution.
-
For 160 years, Ohio has had a public school system. Now, an appointed panel of lawmakers, former public officials and well-connected experts are examining…
-
After years of complaints about the way the Ohio's Congressional and Statehouse districts are drawn, an appointed panel of current and former lawmakers…
-
For months, an appointed panel of lawmakers, former public officials and well-connected experts has been meeting to talk about what should be changed in…
-
It is widely believed that, in 2004, George W. Bush won a second term in the White House because Ohio had a constitutional amendment on the ballot banning…