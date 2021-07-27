-
The Ohio Department of Education reports disadvantaged students in Cincinnati Public Schools are closing performance gaps.The group of disadvantage…
Lawmakers are looking over several different bills that would revise the way the state handles school districts in academic distress. There seems to be...
Ohio's report cards for schools now assign each one an overall grade. And the reports use the A-to-F scale on particular areas, including achievement on…
A progressive think tank says data from the Ohio Department of Education’s website shows not only how much state money went to the now-closed Electronic...
This year began with a shift in the tide when it comes to accountability and transparency for charter schools in Ohio. But the year ends with some big…
Many students often hate to take home a bad report card and that is the case now for many Ohio school superintendents including Cincinnati's Mary…
Testing in schools is moving quickly from pencil and paper to computers. That’s kind of a problem for rural schools; many don’t have the technology. But a…
Ohio academic data is now out after being delayed by a student-attendance investigation. Cincinnati dropped a category from Effective to Continuous…